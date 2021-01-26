Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DIISY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.70. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

