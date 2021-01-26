DigixDAO (DGD) Price Hits $253.12 on Top Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for about $253.12 or 0.00795840 BTC on major exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $31.21 million and $125,862.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00071950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.95 or 0.00801597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00048637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.24 or 0.04333448 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017346 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) is a N/A token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 123,284 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

