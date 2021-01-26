Digitex City (DGTX) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last Week

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Digitex City has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex City has a market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00070625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.76 or 0.00780223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00048193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.39 or 0.04212905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

Digitex City (DGTX) is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

