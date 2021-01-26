DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0006

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $3.13 million and approximately $6,754.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.39 or 0.00425789 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000863 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000128 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 409.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000214 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,026,709,985 coins and its circulating supply is 4,849,794,080 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

