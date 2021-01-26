Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 1.7% This Week

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a market cap of $815,705.48 and approximately $1.03 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $60.29 or 0.00186476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 19,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,530 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

