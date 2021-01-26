Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Digi International alerts:

Shares of DGII stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.11. 135,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,418. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Digi International has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.66 million, a PE ratio of 69.35, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,581.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digi International by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Digi International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 142,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digi International during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.