Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.63. The company had a trading volume of 655,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,286. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $13.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $995.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.19 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 139,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

