DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been given a €18.00 ($21.18) price target by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.60 ($19.53).

Shares of DIC stock opened at €13.68 ($16.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is €11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. DIC Asset AG has a one year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a one year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

