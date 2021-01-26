Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRGLY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

OTCMKTS HRGLY opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

