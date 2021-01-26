Desjardins Lowers The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target to $3.75

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from $4.00 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on The Valens from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of The Valens stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The Valens has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

