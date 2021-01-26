Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 600 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,087,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,711,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oshkosh by 174.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 318,847 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the third quarter worth about $10,139,000. BP PLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,797,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after buying an additional 98,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $46.72 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.