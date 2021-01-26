Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after buying an additional 14,890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 444,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,084,000 after acquiring an additional 124,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.9% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $61.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

