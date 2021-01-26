Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.5% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 26,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $265,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

GD opened at $153.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

