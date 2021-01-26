DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.8% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,932.6% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.47.

Shares of XRAY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,804. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -249.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

