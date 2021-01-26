Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.79 Million

Brokerages expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $81.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.94 million. Denny’s reported sales of $113.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $290.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $286.25 million to $297.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $383.24 million, with estimates ranging from $370.60 million to $395.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.98. The company had a trading volume of 754,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,114. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $849,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 18.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

