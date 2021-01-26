Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,284. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,958 shares of company stock worth $25,474,350. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 52,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

