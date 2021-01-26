Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $171.00. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

