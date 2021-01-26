Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

DLVHF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS:DLVHF traded up $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $171.00. 439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.47. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

