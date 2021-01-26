Delek US (NYSE:DK) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 25.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

Get Delek US alerts:

DK opened at $21.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after buying an additional 595,211 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 247,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Delek US by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.