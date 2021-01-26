DeFiner Hits Market Cap of $959,811.31 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeFiner has a total market cap of $959,811.31 and approximately $479,010.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000819 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072528 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00283866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038019 BTC.

DeFiner Token Profile

DeFiner launched on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,661,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeFiner Token Trading

DeFiner can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

