Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $413,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.58. The stock had a trading volume of 46,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,397. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.55. The company has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,380,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

