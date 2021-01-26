DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Hits One Day Volume of $172,613.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and $172,613.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepBrain Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00128081 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Token Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepBrain Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepBrain Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepBrain Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.