Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Davide Campari-Milano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 840. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.69.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

