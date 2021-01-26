Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $5.54. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 65,460 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.30.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.
About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)
Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
