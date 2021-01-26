Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.83 and traded as high as $5.54. Data I/O shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 65,460 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.77 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.95 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 364,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 57,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.