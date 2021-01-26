Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRI. Wedbush upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.94.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $120.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares in the company, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

