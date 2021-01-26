Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Shares Acquired by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 626.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.27% of Daqo New Energy worth $10,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.62 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $109.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

