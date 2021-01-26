Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 12.8% Higher

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)’s stock price traded up 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.34 and last traded at $48.00. 3,178,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,601,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNMR. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Meredian Holdings Group, Inc, doing business as Danimer Scientific, manufactures and supplies biopolymers. It provides polyhydroxyalkanoates biodegradable plastics, additives, aqueous coatings, extrusion coatings, extrusion lamination materials, film resins, hot melt adhesives, injection molding resins, and thermoforming resins.

