Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.7% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 339,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $75,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,166,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,078. The firm has a market cap of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.33. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.38.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

