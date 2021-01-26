Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $1.58 billion and approximately $345.32 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00071632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00853234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00007179 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00052398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.36 or 0.04425860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017551 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00012599 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,578,965,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,578,965,417 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

