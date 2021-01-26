DAD Price Down 1.6% This Week (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. DAD has a market cap of $19.08 million and $4,346.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $275.97 or 0.00843319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,467.32 or 0.04483936 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017442 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . The official website for DAD is dad.one

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.