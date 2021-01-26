DA Davidson Weighs in on F.N.B. Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 21.08%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens cut F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

FNB stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,355.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

