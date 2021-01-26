D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42, RTT News reports. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. D.R. Horton updated its FY 2021

DHI stock opened at $79.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock worth $2,228,214. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

