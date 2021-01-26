Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 15.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.54. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. The firm had revenue of $41.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 430,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $7,757,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,311 shares of company stock worth $8,848,997 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,036,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,508,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after purchasing an additional 576,349 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

