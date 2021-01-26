CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Cordasco Financial Network

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,927 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $95.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

