CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.75

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.75 and traded as high as $21.73. CVB Financial shares last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 435,365 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVB Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 621,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CVB Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CVB Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

