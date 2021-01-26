Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $14.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

