CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) (ETR:EVD) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €45.50 ($53.53).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD.F) stock opened at €47.92 ($56.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3,846.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.87. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €25.54 ($30.05) and a 12-month high of €61.10 ($71.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

