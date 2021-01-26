Csenge Advisory Group Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGT. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.53. 310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,600. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.29. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $369.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

