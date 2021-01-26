Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKK traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.03. 128,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.00 and a 52-week high of $149.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.