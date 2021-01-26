Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 270.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,137 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 742.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 215.6% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000.

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 127,976 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25.

