Csenge Advisory Group Raises Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,652,000 after purchasing an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,239,000 after purchasing an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in AbbVie by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,238,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,243,000 after purchasing an additional 153,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,179,000 after purchasing an additional 66,269 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,494,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

