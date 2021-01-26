Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,855 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 89.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 114,168 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,442,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 143.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 109,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 154,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. 292,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,113,890. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.09. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $114.83.

