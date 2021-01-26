Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 713 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 138.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after acquiring an additional 154,399 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 75,520 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 63,255 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 173,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,197.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 135,563 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA ARKF traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.53. 19,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,347. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $56.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.