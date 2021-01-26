Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 518 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,092,000 after acquiring an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,006,000 after buying an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,084,000 after buying an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $201.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,496. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

