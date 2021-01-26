Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in shares of AT&T by 15.5% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

