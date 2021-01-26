Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $208,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

NYSE:UNP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,688,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

