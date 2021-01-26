Crown (CRW) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.96 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Crown coin can now be bought for $0.0740 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $3,265.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Crown has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,811.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.07 or 0.01336235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00545441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00043315 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002439 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006004 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,428,034 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.