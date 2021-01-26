CrowdWiz (WIZ) Market Capitalization Hits $653,030.72

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CrowdWiz has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a market capitalization of $653,030.72 and $102.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010538 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00385204 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (CRYPTO:WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,572,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,265,154 tokens. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

