Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after buying an additional 892,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 158.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,573 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 57,398 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,910 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after buying an additional 724,122 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Bed Bath & Beyond from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $47.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

