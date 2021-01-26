Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock worth $140,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $101.06 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $104.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average is $86.02.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

