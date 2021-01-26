Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 212,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $812,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% during the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $447,000.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $25.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

